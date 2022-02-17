Pupils at Sidlesham Primary dressed up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day in 2014. Picture by Kate Shemilt C140301-4
World Book Day: How Chichester schools celebrated World Book Day in 2014

Storybook characters come to life for World Book Day, held on the first Thursday in March each year. Pupils dress up and teachers like to get in on the act, too. We have chosen to go back to 2014 to see how schools in the area celebrated and found there were West End dancers, talks and special activities.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 3:16 pm

Boxgrove Primary School children created their own story hats, depicting their favourite book, and at Tangmere Primary Academy pupils assistant headteacher Kirstie Golds dressed up as Miss Trunchball from Matilda. Sheena Campbell, our former deputy content editor, visited the Prebendal School to help pupils write an article based on their favourite book.

A week of activities was enjoyed by pupils at Sidlesham Primary School, starting with dancers from the West End hosting a dance studio based on Where the Wild Things Are. Pages came alive at Eastergate CE Primary School and teacher Gemma Cook said at the time: “It is really good to see them getting into the spirit of the event and seeing them enjoy reading.”

Year-two pupils at Lavant Primary School visited Sainsbury’s and manager Kay Goacher read Disney’s Tangled Ever After before they decorated masks.

Connor Rowland and Rebecca Tucker

India Anderson and Drew Cannon

Pupils at Sidlesham Primary who dressed up as their favourite book characters.

Pupils at North Mundham Primary School dressed as their favourite book characters in 2014

