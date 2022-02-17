Boxgrove Primary School children created their own story hats, depicting their favourite book, and at Tangmere Primary Academy pupils assistant headteacher Kirstie Golds dressed up as Miss Trunchball from Matilda. Sheena Campbell, our former deputy content editor, visited the Prebendal School to help pupils write an article based on their favourite book.
A week of activities was enjoyed by pupils at Sidlesham Primary School, starting with dancers from the West End hosting a dance studio based on Where the Wild Things Are. Pages came alive at Eastergate CE Primary School and teacher Gemma Cook said at the time: “It is really good to see them getting into the spirit of the event and seeing them enjoy reading.”
Year-two pupils at Lavant Primary School visited Sainsbury’s and manager Kay Goacher read Disney’s Tangled Ever After before they decorated masks.
CLICK HERE to pictures Chichester Canal and how it has been used in the past.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK