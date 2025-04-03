Littlehampton Mapped Out can be seen in the Butterworth Gallery until June 17. It shows how Littlehampton evolved from a village seaport and uncovers some of the stories hidden within the maps.

Curated by two of the museum's dedicated volunteers, the display showcases highlights from the museum’s own map collections, tracing the town’s development through the years.

Freddie Tandy, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore the fascinating transformation of Littlehampton through the ages.

"The maps on display not only showcase the town’s physical development but also help to reveal the rich stories that have shaped our community.”

Until the late 18th century, Littlehampton was a seaport village centred on the shipbuilding industry and coasting trade. Growth began when an enterprising Frenchman built Beach Coffee House on the margin of the sea around 1775 and the 5th Earl of Berkeley built his mansion Berkeley House, at the eastern end of South Terrace, in 1790.

In the early 1800s, more houses were built nearby to rent to wealth people for 'summer sojourns' and eventually, the eastern seafront became a kind of holiday centre, known as Beach Town.

As people became aware of the benefits of seawater for good health, the town developed a reputation as a 'valued watering place'.

Littlehampton's population grew rapidly in the 19th century, from 581 people in 1801 to 5,950 in 1901 - though by then, the recent inclusion of Wick in the Urban District Council gave a total population of 7,363.

A fascinating tithe map from 1841 shows the layout of a proposed new road through the town to link to Arundel – a road that was finally started nearly 200 years later and is only now reaching the final stages.

An article by the Littlehampton Chamber of Commerce from 1928 discusses future lines of development, with high hopes for this northward extension of Fitzalan Road to Lyminster Road, avoiding 'the inconvenient route through Wick' and opening up a new area for building development.

The article noted the town retained 'the advantages of retirement with the most genial air and interesting scenery', as an old directory put it.

During this period, Littlehampton's higher-than-average hours of sunshine were drawing attention. Then, Billy Butlin opened his amusement park in 1932 and Mewsbrook Park followed in 1939. Littlehampton was the place to be.

Maps from 1964 and 1972 show the rapid development of the town, with the building of Beaumont Park helping to grow the population by more than 2,000 people.

Gradually, more and more of the town was built up, leaving few remaining sites for residential development. The closure of the Glasshouse Crops Research Institute, in Worthing Road, in 1995, however, made way for extensive housing, now known as Brookfield Park.

With the turn of the 21st century, the focus became enhancing what the town had to offer and the regeneration of the harbour saw the creation of the riverside development, along with an attractive new walkway.

The iconic East Beach Café and Britain's longest bench along the promenade have put Littlehampton on the map and the town has continued to flourish as a seaside resort.

Littlehampton Museum is open Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm, and Saturday 10.30am to 4.30pm. Entrance is free.

1 . Littlehampton Mapped Out Aerial view of the River Arun from the 1970s, showing some of the shipyards in Littlehampton Photo: Littlehampton Museum

2 . Littlehampton Mapped Out An enterprising Frenchman built Beach Coffee House on the margin of the sea around 1775 Photo: Littlehampton Museum

3 . Littlehampton Mapped Out As people became aware of the benefits of seawater for good health, the town developed a reputation as a 'valued watering place'. Photo: Littlehampton Museum

4 . Littlehampton Mapped Out The 5th Earl of Berkeley built his mansion Berkeley House at the eastern end of South Terrace in 1790 Photo: Littlehampton Museum