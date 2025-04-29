How VE Day 75 was marked in Bognor Regis – with neighbours determined to celebrate despite Covid restrictions

The early May bank holiday had been moved from Monday, May 4, to Friday, May 8, 2020, so the anniversary could be marked by as many people as possible on the day itself.

That decision was announced by the government in June 2019 but little did they know the world was about to be rocked by the arrival of Covid-19.

With a ban on indoor gatherings and the need for social distancing in place, the occasion was at least blessed with good weather – and people made the most it.

Community spirit shined as bright as the sun as street parties of a very special kind were enjoyed, bringing neighbours together during an uncertain time, though they had to stay two metres apart.

People were inventive, holding 'stay at home' parties where people dressed up and set up their own tables in their own front gardens to indulge in their own food and drink, together apart.

Residents and staff at Oakland Court care home, in Admiralty Road, Felpham, led their street party celebrations with Union Flag decorations and hats.

One member of staff, Hattie, led a singalong with familiar tunes of the day. Neighbours set up their tables and chairs at the end of their driveways and waved at each other, while cakes were safely shared.

Elsewhere in Felpham, residents on the Summerley Estate enjoyed a tea party and toast before a singalong at Yvonne Sutcliff’s VE Day concert. Yvonne also played The Last Post and National Anthem on her trumpet following the two-minute silence.

Westergate House care home, in Fontwell, marked the occasion with bunting, 1940s music and afternoon Pimm’s, as well as a high tea served on its fine bone china.

Granny Rosie was out on her keyboard in The Avenue, Chichester, for a VE Day concert which culminated in a We’ll Meet Again singalong.

Rosie Turner, the mother-in-law of author Kate Mosse, was a teenager on VE Day, leaping on her bike to cycle from Apuldram to The Cross to take part in the celebrations in Chichester.

Leo Higham gave his own rendition of the Dame Vera Lynn classic on his trumpet in Westgate, while neighbours in Armadale Road decorated their houses, residents of Southover Way, in Hunston, dressed up for the occasion and Julia Bedford organised a street party in Pound Farm Road.

In Tangmere, Trevor Ware travelled around the village with a trailer attached to the back of his car with speakers playing classic songs, stopping in various locations for residents to sing along with him.

Residents of Church Hill in Midhurst set up their afternoon tea at their front door to enable them to talk with neighbours at a safe distance.

A short ceremony took place at Petworth’s war memorial with the Rector Canon Mark Gilbert officiating while Nathan Fynes sounded The Last Post for the two-minute silence.

The British Legion Standard was borne by James Parr and Nicholas Wheeler read verses from For the Fallen. Nathan later put on a short performance of favourite and patriotic songs of the era in Rosemary Gardens.

Plaistow Pre-School pupils were supposed to open their traditional village fete with a traditional maypole dance and a performance of traditional wartime songs, until Covid hit.

Instead, they created their own VE Day bunting and made a Pass It On video while singing Daisy Daisy – all from the safety of their own homes, and with a little help from their parents.

The Anchorage care home in Pulborough used recycled products to create a brilliant display in the garden, while residents enjoyed a banquet meal.

1 . VE Day 75 Carole Hillier from Rose Green dressed up in a 1940s dress and played wartime music all day Photo: Submitted

2 . VE Day 75 Daphne Jones, who turned 100 in March 2020, outside her Bognor Regis home. Daphne remembered dancing around the Chichester Cross on VE Day in 1945 Photo: Submitted

3 . VE Day 75 Yvonne Sutcliff playing The Last Post Photo: Submitted