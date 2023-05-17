Edit Account-Sign Out
Huge attendance at 2008 rally held in Horsham for new hospital - 15 years later and we're still waiting

One of the common complaints in Horsham is the distance from major hospital facilities.

By Joshua Powling
Published 17th May 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:52 BST

Given the number of new homes that have been built in and around the town, our hospital in Hurst Road, really isn’t sufficient for a settlement this size.

For more serious injuries and ailments patients either have to travel to Crawley, Haywards Heath, Worthing, or even Redhill.

The North Horsham development north of the A264 originally included anew A&E Hospital, but we were eventually told it wasn’t viable, and a new business park is being delivered instead.

In May 2008, residents and decision makers came together in a very well-attended rally in the Forum to demand a major new hospital for our town.

Signatures were collected, leaflets handed out and speeches delivered.

Sadly, the town is still waiting for brand-new purpose built health facilities to materialise, but we still believe there is a case to be made.

Do you agree? Email [email protected]

