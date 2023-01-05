Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: 15 famous people who have lived in or were born in Adur and Arun

The Adur and Arun districts have a host of famous people connected with them and here are just 15 faces who may spark an interest.

By Elaine Hammond
22 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 3:34pm

There are some really interesting connections with Littlehampton and Shoreham in particular, through entertainment, music, sport and politics.

1. Famous people in Adur and Arun

2. Ronnie Barker

Comedian Ronnie Barker and his wife Joy lived in South Terrace, Littlehampton, and regularly used Cooper’s Stores in Norfolk Road. It has been suggested by many that this grocers was the basis for the series Open All Hours, however Ronnie's authorised biography suggests this was not the case. The owner, Basil Cooper, often talked of the time he was working in the stock room behind the shop when Ronnie knocked on the shop door at about 2am, wanting to purchase an air pump for his inflatable lilo to take on his holidays that morning.

3. Paul Bence

Footballer Paul Bence was born in Littlehampton. He made more than 250 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion, Reading, Brentford and Torquay United, playing as a defensive midfielder or as a right back. He went on to work for Wadworth Brewery.

4. Richard Blundell

Economist Richard Blundell, who grew up in Shoreham, was made a CBE in 2006 and given a Knighthood in 2014. He attended Boundstone School, now The Sir Robert Woodard Academy. He is now a PhD candidate at University College London and a research scholar at the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

