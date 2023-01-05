2. Ronnie Barker

Comedian Ronnie Barker and his wife Joy lived in South Terrace, Littlehampton, and regularly used Cooper’s Stores in Norfolk Road. It has been suggested by many that this grocers was the basis for the series Open All Hours, however Ronnie's authorised biography suggests this was not the case. The owner, Basil Cooper, often talked of the time he was working in the stock room behind the shop when Ronnie knocked on the shop door at about 2am, wanting to purchase an air pump for his inflatable lilo to take on his holidays that morning.

Photo: Steve Finn/Getty Images