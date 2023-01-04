2. Britt Allcroft

Writer, director and producer Britt Allcroft, best known for creating Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends, was born in Worthing and grew up in the town. She changed her name from Hilary to Britt at the age of 16. She is seen here with actors Peter Fonda, left, and Alec Baldwin at the premiere of the movie Thomas and The Magic Railroad in July 2000 in Los Angeles.

Photo: Online USA/Getty Images