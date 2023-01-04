Worthing has a host of famous people connected to the town and here are just 18 faces who may spark an interest.
Entertainment plays a big part in the lives of many as we look at some of the famous actors, musicians, comedians and others who have lived in or were born in Worthing.
Photo: Eddie Mitchell main picture / Getty Images
2. Britt Allcroft
Writer, director and producer Britt Allcroft, best known for creating Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends, was born in Worthing and grew up in the town. She changed her name from Hilary to Britt at the age of 16. She is seen here with actors Peter Fonda, left, and Alec Baldwin at the premiere of the movie Thomas and The Magic Railroad in July 2000 in Los Angeles.
Photo: Online USA/Getty Images
3. Jane Austen
Author Jane Austen spent the autumn of 1805 at Stanford Cottage in Worthing, now Pizza Express. The setting and characters for her unfinished novel Sanditon are thought to be based on her experiences of the town.
Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
4. John Barron
Actor John Barron, a familiar face on British television from the 1950s, worked as assistant stage manager at the Connaught Theatre. He is seen here, far left, in BBC TV police drama Softly Softly but was perhaps best known for his catchphrase 'I didn't get where I am today by...' from his role as CJ in The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin.
Photo: Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Getty Images