With the help of local historian Mark Phillips, we are looking back at how Arundel has changed and what has stayed the same in the past 100 years. The two-part series starts with this look at some pictures of some of the areas used in the film.

The Sussex Film Office worked with producers Blueprint Pictures to identify suitable locations, such as Arundel High Street, Bond Street and Tarrant Street.

Mark said: "Maltravers Street, the High Street and Tarrant Street have remained relatively unchanged, except for properties being refurbished, stable blocks, etc., converted into homes – a few have been replaced entirely but not many, and, of course, retail outlets have changed what they sell over the years.

"The retail outlets in Tarrant Street that used to exist all the way to the west end of the street have retreated towards the town over the years and now occupy only half the street, roughly up to The Eagle pub.

"Many of the huge houses in Maltravers Street that were owned by the gentry are now multiple occupancy, which explains why it is so difficult to park there.

"Many of the shops over the years have become cafés and restaurants but we no longer have a large amount of antique shops, as Arundel become well known for in the 1970s and ’80s.

"The view down the High Street has remained practically unchanged over the past 100 years. This is a rather relevant point as regards to the Wicked Little Letters film, as the town pump was replaced by the First World War memorial that was unveiled on July 24, 1921, by the Lord-Lieutenant of Sussex, Lord Leconfield, with later additions for the Second World War."

