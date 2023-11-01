In pictures: Looking back at Arundel flooding and River Arun bursting its banks in 2014

High water levels in Arundel this week are reminiscent of the desperate situation 10 years ago, when gale-force winds, lashing rain and floods hammered Sussex over a period of three days.

Roads were closed, train services cancelled and schools shut as the county took a heavy battering from stormy weather in January 2014.

Arundel was among towns badly hit when the River Arun burst its banks on Friday, January 3, 2014. Fire and rescue services were called out to River Road in the town when a number of properties became flooded.

Other areas badly affected included Bosham, Littlehampton, Shoreham, West Dean, Sidlesham and Rustington. At one stage on Monday, January 6, 2014, the Environment Agency issued 104 flood warnings in the south east and more than 200 flood alerts.

Trouble in Arundel first started around lunchtime on the Friday and fire crews had to pump water from houses flooded by the River Arun. Around the same time, emergency calls went out from properties in Bosham High Street, where flood waters entered a number of houses.

More heavy rain led to further flooding in Arundel on the Saturday and Sunday, with fire crews again called out to pump water away from homes in River Road. Winds of up to 65 mph along the coast, together with high tides, created storm surges across the Sussex coast.

In a number of areas, huge waves lifted shingle from beaches on to seafronts and roadways. Police put out warnings for people to stay away from the coastline.

Rope Walk and River Road, to the west and the east of the River Arun in Littlehampton, both suffered some of the worst flooding in the area. Water flooded streets and threatened to pour into businesses near the riverside, as drains struggled to cope with the rising tides.

It was the second time in less than a month that flooding had affected the area after a tidal surge hit on December 5, causing devastation to other parts of the country.

