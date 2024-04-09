In pictures: Surprise spring scorcher in 2012 sees beaches filled with families in March

The sun shone and it was hot, hot, hot in Chichester in the last week of March 12 years ago, with temperatures peaking at a sizzling 19 degrees, and as the clocks went forward on Sunday, March 25, 2012, Bognor Regis was rumoured to have been the sunniest place in the UK.

Residents made the most of the hot weather by hitting the beach or visiting the city’s parks. There was a Sport Relief event at Graylingwell Park that benefited from the good weather and barbecues were being fired it.

The weather was also great for businesses, such as West Wittering Estate, which runs the village’s popular sandy beach. It was a fantastic time, with many families enjoying themselves on the beach.

Sun lovers in Bognor Regis also sizzled as temperatures soared and the town temperatures peaked at a scorching 18.3 degrees. Clutching their buckets and spades, people made the most of the wonderful weather and hit the beach.

This weather was certainly unseasonable but the previous Easter had seen the hottest weather for about 100 years.

1 . Mad March A mad March day as Chichester University students dig themselves a hole at the beach Photo: Louise Adams

2 . Mad March Nadia Mann, Pattie O'Dorer and Emily Smith enjoying ice creams Photo: Kate Shemilt

3 . Mad March Millie Hedgcock Dawes and Jessica Smith making sandcastles Photo: Kate Shemilt

4 . Mad March A perfect day at the beach for Kalei Chesney Photo: Louise Adams