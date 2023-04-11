In Pictures: Take a look back at the Eastbourne Eagles in their 1947 league winning campaign

The Eastbourne Eagles have a proud and illustrious heritage of speedway and now we take a look back at when the Eagles won the title in their season of speedway.

The 1947 National League Division Three was the inaugural season of British speedway's National League Division Three.

With several new teams joining British Speedway in 1947, a third league tier was created for the first time and Eastbourne Eagles won the title in their first season of league speedway.

Despite winning the title at their first attempt they were forced to close down due to a petrol ban enforced at their Arlington Stadium. They decided to transfer their team to Hastings Saxons and at the beginning of 1948 the Speedway Control Board granted a licence to Hastings to stage speedway.

Eastbourne would not compete again in the league until they joined the Southern Area League in 1954.

In 1947, Arlington Stadium would host some car and kart racing, including a Holland v France International Match.

