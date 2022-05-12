11/5/12- Battle band Keane shooting a video to promote their new album along Bexhill seafront. SUS-140926-133117001
Keane shot their Sovereign Light Cafe video in Bexhill ten years ago this month

Belly dancers, penny farthings and ballerinas are not the usual sights one would expect to see on Bexhill seafront.

By Colin Jenner
Thursday, 12th May 2022
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:00 am

But then again, neither is the appearance of an internationally successful, chart-topping band, as happened ten years ago this month.

Keane, who had just sold out the Hastings Beer & Music Festival in record time, won themselves scores of new fans while filming the video for their new single, Sovereign Light Cafe, in Bexhill.

Their appearance on Friday, May 11, 2012, took many by surprise, but as word got round there was no shortage of onlookers to greet the quartet at various locations, including the seafront amusement arcade and the Sovereign Light Cafe on West Parade.

Band members posed with fans for photographs, signed autograph books and even gave away the occasional hug.

Frontman Tom Chaplin rode through the town in a vintage car and members of the Bexhill Classic Cycle Group turned out with costumes and cycles of yesteryear to add to the period feel of the movie.

Keane’s latest album, Strangeland, shot straight to the top of the UK charts to become the group’s fifth consecutive number one album, beaten only by The Beatles.

