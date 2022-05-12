But then again, neither is the appearance of an internationally successful, chart-topping band, as happened ten years ago this month.

Keane, who had just sold out the Hastings Beer & Music Festival in record time, won themselves scores of new fans while filming the video for their new single, Sovereign Light Cafe, in Bexhill.

Their appearance on Friday, May 11, 2012, took many by surprise, but as word got round there was no shortage of onlookers to greet the quartet at various locations, including the seafront amusement arcade and the Sovereign Light Cafe on West Parade.

Band members posed with fans for photographs, signed autograph books and even gave away the occasional hug.

Frontman Tom Chaplin rode through the town in a vintage car and members of the Bexhill Classic Cycle Group turned out with costumes and cycles of yesteryear to add to the period feel of the movie.

Keane’s latest album, Strangeland, shot straight to the top of the UK charts to become the group’s fifth consecutive number one album, beaten only by The Beatles.

SEE ALSO: Ruby sparkled as the 2014 Hastings May Queen in the Crowning ceremony in Alexandra Park

Have you read....: Take a fascinating look at past elections in Hastings

1. 11/5/12- Battle band Keane shooting a video to promote their new album along Bexhill seafront. ENGSUS00120120514082330 Photo Sales

2. 11/5/12- Battle band Keane shooting a video to promote their new album along Bexhill seafront. ENGSUS00120120514082107 Photo Sales

3. 11/5/12- Battle band Keane shooting a video to promote their new album along Bexhill seafront. ENGSUS00120120514082036 Photo Sales

4. 11/5/12- Battle band Keane shooting a video to promote their new album along Bexhill seafront. ENGSUS00120120514082320 Photo Sales