Lockdown in Chichester: looking back five years on – in pictures

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 13:23 BST
March 24, 2025, marks five years since the first national lockdown came into force.

Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, announced the first lockdown on the evening of March 23, strictly prohibiting people’s movement.

Shops selling non-essential goods were closed, along with other premises including places of worship, libraries, as were playgrounds and outdoor gyms.

Gatherings of more than two people from different households were banned and people were only allowed to leave their homes to shop for basic necessities, to fulfil any medical needs, to exercise once a day – alone or with members of their household – and to travel to and from work, but only when ‘absolutely necessary’ and the work could not be done from home.

Addressing the nation, Mr Johnson said: “You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say no. You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home. You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine – and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can. If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

Many had predicted the measures – or something approaching them. Worthing had seen some of the country’s earliest cases of Covid-19, with an A&E worker at Worthing Hospital said to be among eight people who had tested positive in the UK as of February 12, 2020.

Prior to Mr Johnson’s announcement, some had already enforced social distancing – as it came to be called. But it was on March 24, 2020, when the city centre was all but deserted – as these pictures show.

West Street, Chichester Pic Steve Robards SR2003258

Market Cross deserted. Pic Steve Robards SR2003258

South Street, Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR2003258

Empty Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR2003258

