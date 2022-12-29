It now seems a world away from the drought most of the country suffered from this summer.

During the autumn months we had huge amounts of rainfall, while over the last month or so we’ve braved one of the worst cold snaps in recent memory.

And while it may come as no surprise to many of you (although it seems to be to the developers wanting to build thousands of new houses all over the place) the Horsham district has a number of areas that flood frequently. And when they do flood, it is usually quite severe, whether that’s blocking roads or submerging entire fields.

As you look back on this year’s Christmas Day at the weekend, where hopefully you were treated to some lovely presents, spent time with family and enjoyed festive food and drink, we delve into our picture archive to look at how flooding affected the area just before Christmas 2012.

1. Flooding 2012 JPCT 221212 Wet weather. Flooded car park, Pulborough. Photo by Derek Martin Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

2. Flooding 2012 JPCT 221212 Wet weather. Soggy football pitch, Storrington. Photo by Derek Martin Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

3. Flooding 2012 JPCT 221212 Wet weather. Waterfall, Chantry Lane, Storrington. Photo by Derek Martin Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales

4. Flooding 2012 JPCT 221212 Wet weather. Flood sign, Thakeham. Photo by Derek Martin Photo: Derek Martin Photo Sales