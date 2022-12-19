Nothing says Christmas quite like the singing of carols.

Whether your favourite is Hark! The Herald Angels sing like myself or you prefer something like Silent Night or In The Bleak Midwinter, O Come All Ye Faithful, Once in Royal David’s City, Away in a Manger or O Little Town of Bethlehem, there is something magical about coming together to sing these well-known songs with other people.

Many have fascinating histories, something historian Lucy Worsley has explored in a documentary ‘Christmas Carol Odyssey’ currently available on BBC Iplayer if you get a chance to watch over the holidays.

Many will have first experienced carols at primary school, whether at special assemblies or at church.

For some the songs will have a special meaning due to their Christian faith. For others they may simply enjoy the music, themes, or togetherness of singing.

Here are some photos of Horsham Churches Together’s carol service in the Forum ten years ago in December 2012.

