One of the most frequent used measures for seeing how desirable an area is to live in is to check what its schools are like.

The Horsham district is blessed with a number of fantastic secondaries, from Millais and Forest (now accepting girls), the Weald in Billingshurst, Steyning Grammar School and of course the new kid on the block Bohunt Horsham in the new Mowbray development north of the A264.

And then we come to Tanbridge House School, rated as Outstanding since December 2012, and a great asset to our town and for the children who go there.

Delving into our archives from exactly 15 years ago, February 2008, and our photographer captured a range of activities at Tanbridge, from science and computing to drama and maths.

Although only a guess, they might have been part of a feature to celebrate the school receiving a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted two months previously.

Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

