Looking back at how and why Chichester Boys’ Club was formed, as it prepares to celebrate its centenary

As Chichester Boys’ Club prepares to celebrate 100 years of serving the city’s young people, who look back at how and why it was formed.

Chichester Boys' Club was established to offer opportunities for education and outdoor pursuits and to give boys a start in life. Following the First World War, there were many social issues affecting the community, with many children losing their fathers and unemployment rising. Within Chichester Rotary Club, there was much discussion around 'boys' work' and it was agreed efforts should be put into establishing a Boys' Club in Chichester.

The club was formed in 1922 and quickly grew to 45 members by May that year. A field was made available by Rotarians for cricket and a fete was arranged jointly with local Scouts to raise funds. As the club grew, a search began for a permanent site and by July 1923, the purchase of the Little London premises had been completed. It was officially opened in October 1923 by Sir William Bird, the MP for Chichester.

By March 1925, membership had increased to 110 boys and ongoing activities included lectures, entertainment, a library, billiards, table tennis, cricket, football and cross-country running. One prominent and very active supporter of the club was Bassil Shippam, well known for his food production business in Chichester. He was described as 'one of Chichester's sons and an untiring worker for good causes' when being granted the Freedom of the City in 1962.

In January 1946, Chichester Rotary Club was heavily involved in the acquisition of the site adjacent to the club premises. Fundraising for building on this site continued into the 1950s and work finally started in 1954. The Rotary club still takes an active role in the management of the Boys' Club and when West Sussex County Council cutbacks left its future uncertain in 2010, the Rotary club was able to make secure arrangements to ensure its survival.

The range of activities the club provides is continually growing and there are firm plans to add even more with the help of the fundraising efforts of trustees and the wonderful staff and volunteers. Visit chichesterboysclub.gov.uk and telephone 01243 782462 or email [email protected] for more information.

1 . Chichester Boys' Club The new youth development leader, Chris Williams, is making huge strides in developing and expanding the services for Chichester’s young people Photo: Chichester Boys' Club

