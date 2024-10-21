The Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights have raised more than £20,000 for the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex since 2020 but organisers made a big announcement for 2024 on Sunday.

Knowing the joy the lights displays have brought over the years, we look back over all the hard work the neighbours have put in and wish everyone well for Christmas 2024.

The announcement read: "Unfortunately due to personal circumstances we will be taking a break from our annual Christmas light display this year.

"We know this will be a huge disappointment to so many of you as it's tradition to visit us, enjoy our display and update your yearly family photos, but this year we must take a break to focus on ourselves and our families.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make but it's the right thing to do for us. We will be back in 2025 in full strength ready to give you the best display.

"We wish you all the best and hope you have the most amazing Christmas from all of us here at Saxifrage Way Christmas Lights."

The neighbours added a post that read: "Good evening everyone. We wanted update you on the display for this year.

"This isn’t a post we want to be making, however we need to do what’s right for us. We are extremely sorry for the disappointment we know you will feel but we promise we will return in 2025. We just want to say another huge thanks for all the support we’ve received in the last 5 years by both the community and our amazing sponsors, without forgetting raising over £20,000 for the Air Ambulance KSS.

"We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy new year. We shall see you all in 2025"

The Saxifrage Way Christmas display raised £261.41 for Macmillan Cancer Support in 2019 but after a year of Covid, the neighbours went bigger for 2020 and since then, they have been supporting Air Ambulance KSS.

They said at the time: "After the year we have all endured together, why not come along and feel the Christmas spirit. We have all worked incredibly hard over the last couple of week of to ensure we could make it as magical as we could, because we know ourselves how much of a terrible year it’s been, so hopefully we can put a smile back on people’s faces and get them in the festive spirit.

"This year our selected charity that we are raising money for is the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance. We’ve seen them around Worthing multiple times and their services are crucial to many lives."

The lights went on from November 20, 2020, to January 3, 2021. and residents thanked everyone for their generosity.

Worthing Lions were so impressed by the wonderful Christmas light display and community spirit, they donated £780, which took the total collected that year to £5,000.

The organisers said: "This display came at zero cost to the town or the local people. The display was put on free in order to bring not only joy to visitors after such a sombre year but to also raise money for the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance.

"Many people visited, enjoyed and donated. It was a truly wonderful display and the air ambulance are very grateful to have had such help from local residents and Worthing Lions."

The lights displays have been building every year since and residents have promised they will return in 2025.

