Looking back at official opening of Pulborough's primary care centre

Delving into our archives we’ve found these images from the building’s official unveiling, taken on October 12, 2007.

They show the then Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Mr Hugh Wyatt unveiling a plaque to commemorate the occasion.

He is also pictured with Roger Patterson, then chairman of Horsham District Council and Dr Tim Fooks, a long-serving GP for the village and High Sheriff of West Sussex in 2020/21.

HOR 121007 Official opening of the Pulborough Primary Care Centre. DM

Mr Wyatt can be seen cutting the ribbon on the facility with the help of Dr Fooks as invited guests look on.

And the building is still there in Spiro Close, home to Pulborough Medical Centre and Corden Pharmacy, sandwiched between the Tesco superstore and Hillside Lodge care home off London Road.

Were you at the primary care centre’s grand opening or know anyone who was? Get in touch by calling us or emailing [email protected]

HOR 121007 Official opening of Pulborough Care Centre. The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mr Hugh Wyatt cuts the tape with Dr Tim Fooks. DM

HOR 121007 Official opening of the Pulborough Primary Care Centre. DM

HOR 121007 Official opening of the Pulborough Primary Care Centre. L to R The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Hugh Wyatt, Dr Tim Fooks and Roger Patterson, Chairman HDC. DM