Earlier this month we revealed that Horsham District Council was delaying work on its new local plan until after the elections.

Its last planning framework was approved in November 2015 but not after a number of changes, debates and protests.

One of the most unpopular aspects of the previous local plan was the inclusion of 2,750 homes north of Horsham. When the site was originally mooted, a new A&E hospital was suggested, but after this fell through, the town had to settle for a business park in the plans instead.

Liberty Property Trust, the site’s original promoters, eventually sold the site to Legal & General and the first new homes are starting to be built now.

Famously one resident who later became a councillor said when they heard about plans for new homes north of the A264 they would have less surprised if a meteor had landed there.

Here are pictures from a protest at North Horsham in June 2014.

