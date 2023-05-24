Steyning’s country fair is one of the highlights of the town’s calendar.

And May 2013 was no different. Visitors enjoyed glorious sunshine, stalls, live music, entertainment and maypole dancing.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the day, ten years ago this week.

And this year’s country fair will be held on the bank holiday Monday (May 29) between 11am and 4pm.

Once again the High Street will be transformed back into an old market town complete with livestock, country crafts, rural fare, music and entertainment. The ever popular dog show will be held on the Cricket Field.

There will be music & drama in the Steyning Centre while people enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and cake.

All the profits from the catering will go to St Barnabus, a local charity for those with life limiting illnesses.

For more information about what is on and where you can park on the day, see steyningcountryfair.co.uk

1 . Steyning Country Fair Crowds flock to the Steyning Country Fair Photo: cobb

2 . Steyning Country Fair Crowds entertained with jazz music Photo: cobb

3 . Steyning Country Fair Maypole dancing Photo: cobb

4 . Steyning Country Fair Musicians at the fair Photo: cobb