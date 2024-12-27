Looking back at the diamond jubilee of the oldest pram race in the world

The Pagham Pram Race dates back to 1946, when a group of demobbed servicemen came up with the idea, and it still takes place on Boxing Day each year.

Six decades of this traditional Christmas fun were celebrated in Pagham on December 26, 2007. The diamond anniversary was a special occasion but it followed the same format that had made the event so enjoyable throughout the years.

The racers lined up at Nyetimber Mill, in Pagham Road, at 11am. There was a large turnout, with 53 entries, made up of people in prams with one pushing. As they followed the three-mile circular course, some wheeled their elaborately-made entries sedately along and others went all out for speed.

The themes and imagination were as wide as ever, including a posse of St Trinian’s schoolgirls, two canoes in reference to the canoeist who 'disappeared' for five years, The Simpsons, the St Thomas a’ Becket nativity scene complete with a real vicar, the Rev Keith Smith, a Dalek trundling along at the rear of the field, a large tent from the Aldwick and Pagham Sea Scouts to celebrate 100 years of Scouting, a catamaran from Pagham Yacht Club, a boxer, Batman and Robin, a Save St Richard’s Hospital bed, Buzz Lightyear, a couple of convicts and the occasional Father Christmas.

All were determined to complete the task of downing pints of beer outside The Bear, The Lamb and the King’s Beach Hotel before reaching the finish outside The Lamb as quickly as possible, without running.

The weather was perfect, sunny and mild, encouraging thousands of spectators to crowd along Pagham Road around the starting and finishing points.

Having been involved since he was 17, former champion racing driver Derek Bell was back to present the prizes, after a few years’ absence through family and work commitments.

The race tests the fitness of entrants, meaning the winning time had remained little changed in decades. Record holder Peter Batty came close to another historic finish in the diamond jubilee race, finishing first with his neighbour and race first timer Laurence Hendry.

They crossed the finishing line outside The Lamb pub just 21 seconds slower than the 17min 9secs in which Mr Batty and another racing partner scorched round the three-mile course in 2005.

Bognor Regis resident Sam Pullen and Pagham man Tom Poole were second, with third place going to the Spice Girls entry of Pagham residents Andrew Hudspith, David Sweeney, Andrew Cox and Tim Stickland.

Fastest women were Chichester resident Amanda Godfrey and athletics club member Belinda Harding from Waterlooville, with Nuns on the Run Lorraine Kilborn, Kerry May and Jackie Grout from Pagham as runners-up and Sam Francis from Chichester and Zoe Ward from Pagham in third place.

Top in the fancy dress entries were the Ninja Turtles, Bognor residents Russell Cullum, Matt Pettit, Sean Gatenby and Marcus Freeman in their luminous green outfits. Second place went to the Harry Potter entry of pram race stalwart Sean Wickenden and his son, Jonathan, in their Hogwarts Express, and third was Keith Grout, Carol Grout, Mike Warren and Len Cooper, representing Robin Hood, Friar Tuck, King Richard and their cohorts.

There was also a special prize for the seven-strong Doctor Who contingent of Martin Drew, Paul Reynolds, John Watson, Louis Brown, Phil Smart, James Hoad and Ben Lucas, complete with their time-travelling Tardis.

They were awarded the Dennis Doughty silver salver for fourth best fancy dress. The prize is usually handed to the top disabled entry but there were none that year and the race’s organising committee was keen to ensure the loyal supporter's memory was kept alive.

Another fairly new innovation by the committee was the creation of a prize to ensure entries which were too big for the traditional pram wheel chassis could still be recognised.

This category was again won by the Rosewood Builders’ team with a giant Spice Girls world tour globe. Measuring some 12ft in diameter, the plastic and decorated dust sheet sphere was easily the biggest object on view at the race.

It was more a case of Chippy Spice and Brickie Spice, as the quintet in drag, Steve Enticott, Len Norman, Matt Elford, Wayne Young and Terry Langdon, conquered Pagham.

The real world was also represented in the race by three overseas entrants from Switzerland, New Zealand and Holland.

Tim Holland, organising committee chairman, said in 2007 that he hoped the race would continue in popularity as it entered its seventh decade, and this year's spectacle for the 78th anniversary proves his wish was granted.

The secret is keeping up the traditions that people are used to, that they look forward to as part of the local heritage.

The only years it has not happened are 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic. Prior to that, the race came close to being cancelled in the mid-1990s, when a torrential downpour turned the roads into rivers, but contestants, and a few spectators, still turned up to ensure the continuous line of fun and eccentricity was maintained.

1 . Pagham Pram Race 2007 The start of the diamond jubilee Pagham Pram Race in 2007 Photo: Kate Shemilt

2 . Pagham Pram Race 2007 Top in the fancy dress entries were the Ninja Turtles, Bognor residents Russell Cullum, Matt Pettit, Sean Gatenby and Marcus Freeman in their luminous green outfits Photo: Kate Shemilt

3 . Pagham Pram Race 2007 Friends Lisa Moulson, Lucy Archer, Ellie Richards, Sam Jackson, Harriet Elson and Bethany Maler from Pagham Photo: Kate Shemilt