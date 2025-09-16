Looking back at when the last seagoing paddle steamer visited Eastbourne

The PS Waverley is set to visit the Sunshine Coast on September 23 for her first journey from Eastbourne and Folkestone to London in more than 20 years.

This is as an opportunity to steam all the way to London and through a floodlit Tower Bridge, cruising past Dungeness and the White Cliffs of Dover to enter the Thames Estuary and steam upriver into the heart of the capital.

Sadly, another voyage set to take place on Tuesday, September 16, was cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The historic paddle steamer delighted residents when it docked at Eastbourne Pier last year on Thursday, September 12.

See photos from the day below.

1 . Waverley at Eastbourne Pier Photo: Waverley Excursions

2 . Waverley at Eastbourne Pier Photo: Dan Jessup

3 . Waverley at Eastbourne Pier Photo: Dan Jessup