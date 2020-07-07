The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompsonplaceholder image
The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompson

Looking back at Worthing proms in 2010: Davison, St Andrew’s and Oak Grove College

By Elaine Hammond
Published 7th Jul 2020, 16:32 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 08:58 BST

From the conventional to the downright macabre, St Andrew’s High School prom in Worthing in 2010 saw one student arrive at the Charmandean Centre in a coffin loaded on the back of a hearse. It was definitely a bit unusual, as were the military trucks and an ambulance, but others chose more traditional modes of transport.

For girls attending Davison High School in Worthing, a night at the Hilton Avison Park hotel, near Arundel, proved a really wonderful occasion.

Year 11 students at Oak Grove College were shown a video celebrating their time at the Worthing school. As well as enjoying a barbecue and a disco, pupils received prizes during a record of achievement ceremony.

The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompson

1.

The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompson Photo: Lewes

The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompson

2.

The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompson Photo: Lewes

The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompson

3.

The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompson Photo: Lewes

The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompson

4.

The 2010 prom at St Andrews' High School for Boys in Worthing. Pictures: Gerald Thompson Photo: Lewes

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Arundel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice