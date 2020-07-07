Durrington High School prom 2010. Pictures: Stephen Goodgerplaceholder image
Looking back at Worthing proms in 2010: Durrington High School

By Elaine Hammond
Published 7th Jul 2020, 16:41 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 09:14 BST

Creative Durrington High School students found a number of different ways to arrive at their 2010 prom. From Segway personal transporters to a steam omnibus, there was no shortage of wacky modes of transportation at the bash in Worthing.

David Griggs even created his own Tardis, while another group chose to travel to on a horse and carriage. The red carpet was rolled out for the more than 250 students and among the many treats were cupcakes made by year-10 student Jack Bowden.

