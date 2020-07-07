Looking back at Worthing proms in 2010: Worthing High, Chatsmore and Sion

Awards were also given out at the Chatsmore Catholic High School prom in 2010. As well as naming the prom king and queen, Stephen Priest and Amy Davey, the Goring school gave out certificates to the best couple, Nicole O’Sullivan and Bataa Altangerel, and the best entrance, awarded to Tom Bradberry, who arrived in a stretch limo with 10 girls.

A giant skateboard, a wheelbarrow, and a double-decker bus were transport options for students from Our Lady of Sion School in Worthing, who arrived to celebrated the end of high school with a big party in the school hall. The prom saw Ben Ward and Daisy Biddle chosen as prom king and queen, and light-hearted awards on the night included one for the person most likely to be a millionaire and for the person who has sported the best haircut since year seven.