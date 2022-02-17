The hour-long parade started at Butler’s Gap in the High Street and wound its way along the sea front to the Printworks in Claremont on February 19, 2011.

Dozens of children showed off the umbrellas they had made during half-term workshops across the town.

The Fat Tuesday Second Liners played their New Orleans-style music along the way accompanied by three drumming bands, Dende, Section Five and Sambalanco.

Stilt walkers, belly dancers and Lindy hopper dancers also escorted the parade along the way.

Music events were held at Old Town pubs on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night.

Event organiser Adam Daly said: “It was a great turnout and a brilliant spectacle.

“The atmosphere was electric and just goes to show what a fantastic party town Hastings is.

“We had about 5,000 people in the town on Tuesday night and the event just gets bigger and better every year.”

