Looking back over a lifetime of campaigning, for peace and for help for hyperactive children

Memories of a Barnham woman who spent her life campaigning for peace and working to support mothers across the country have been shared by her daughter.

Sally Bunday, of Whyke Lane Chichester, founded The Hyperactive Children’s Support Group and her mother was chairman for many years.

With the charity winding up recently, after 47 years of research and campaigning, Sally has looked back over the life of her mother, Mrs Irene Colquhoun, who would have been 104 this year.

Sally said: "She was always doing something. My mother was a character, if she saw anything wrong and unfair or unjust, she would want to do something about it.

Irene Colquhoun had her own office at home as chairman of The Hyperactive Children’s Support Group and dealt with hundreds of letters.

"My mother was a Cockney, born in North London within the sound of Bow Bells. She was in the WRAF during the war but that's about all I know, she never spoke about those times.

"I set the charity up when I was living in Angmering because my son was hyperactive. She had her own office and we worked together for years. We were the first to look into the effects of Omega-3."

Irene had four children, Jane, Sally, Ian and Andrew, and the family moved from Twickenham to Barnham in 1963.

Sally said: "She stood as a Liberal candidate in Twickenham and my father, who was a silkscreen printer, designed and produced all the publicity material. Sadly, she was not successful."

Sally and one of her brothers with their mother on a march from London to Aldermaston

Irene was also involved in peace campaigns at the height of the Cold War, travelling to Conferences on Disarmament in Geneva and taking her children on marches.

Her report from Geneva in the late 1950s explained how women from ten nations had petitioned world statesmen.

Irene wrote: "The news from Geneva seemed desperate and grim. The Test Ban talks were deadlocked and no new ideas seemed likely to emerge. I felt angry and indignant.

"The world seemed poised on the brink of disaster and the common man could only wait and hope.

Irene always had a lust for life and as the years went on, age was never a barrier

"This was not good enough. An effort must be made to put before the statesmen at Geneva the concern of women everywhere for peace. I felt that it was time our voices were heard – but how?

"The opening came when a friend, about to launch a campaign to send 10 British mothers to Geneva to join a group of American mothers in their 'Strike for Peace' visit to Geneva, asked 'could we in Britain send a delegation by April 2?'. It was then March 23.

"It was decided that I should go. On April 1, Mother's Day, we were on our way.

"We were eager for the world to know that at least one international conference wasn't barren; that although we represented different ideologies and social systems we were united in our common desire for a peaceful world for all our children. We were assembled in Geneva to express the hopes and fears of all women in their deep concern for the survival of mankind."

Irene stood as a Liberal candidate in Twickenham and her husband, a silkscreen printer, designed and produced all the publicity material

The women marched silently to the Palais des Nations and waited for an hour and a quarter in complete silence. A petition with 50,000 signatures was handed over but the women felt cheated, some of them near to tears.

Irene wrote: "So near and yet so far. The co-chairmen had said they were deeply moved by our presence in Geneva – yes they would do their utmost to bring about disarmament and a peaceful world. They would try to do what we asked. Our mission was over."

Irene said the women were a wonderful inspiration. "The comradeship and fellowship which we found among the women from each of the ten countries represented made the effort worthwhile."

She then made a pilgrimage to Rome in the early 1960s to thank Pope John for his inspiring work for peace and express support and concern.

Irene wrote: "Several thousand people waited in hushed expectancy. The glittering chandeliers sparkled their reflection in the golden statues and the magnificent dome above. Soldiers in full dress uniform of an age long past and a young page in purple velvet directed latecomers to their places.

"Suddenly a ripple ran through the crowd – heads craned forward, a gentle clapping could be heard and gradually grew louder. This was the moment for which we had waited. Pope John, in spite of his age and, as we know now, his grave illness, spoke to us in a strong voice."

Irene served in the WRAF during the Second World War

Statements and letters were drawn up by women from 18 different countries, representing more than a million people. Leaflets with a large Mothers for Peace badge were handed out to explain their aims.

Irene's group then left for Geneva to speak to U Thant, Secretary-General of the United Nations. He sent out hot coffee to the women during a very wet all-night vigil in front of the Palais des Nations.

She said: "The guards said we must not show our banners but when it came on to rain these were draped over the knees and shoulders of a young Frenchwoman was was confined to a wheelchair – the guards burst out laughing and gave up."

Asked what the pilgrimage achieved, Irene wrote that the feeling of common purpose was so deep, she felt she had known these women all her life, despite it being the first time she had met them.

Irene always had a lust for life and as the years went on, age was never a barrier. When Sally set up her charity in 1977 with the aim of helping families through a nutritional approach, Irene created her own office at home and dealt with hundreds of letters.

Sally said: "My mother was directly involved with the first research into the important role of essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals for hyperactivity, which was published in 1981. It took another 15 years before researchers in America recognised that the research she did was right."

In 1987, Irene took up a Churchill Travelling Fellowship at the age of 66, the oldest of 92 people chosen countrywide.

Her whistle-stop, seven-week tour of clinics and study centres in America and Canada was to investigate work that was being done on the subject of hyperactive children. One highlight was a trip to Columbia University to speak to scientists carrying out research into the benefits of evening primrose oil.

Sally said: "She attended many meetings with MPs and different government departments, organising conferences to raise awareness about the adverse effects on the children of an unsuitable diet and additives.

"My mother was always helping someone and would spend a great deal of time supporting and helping any parents who sought the help of the HACSG."

Irene died in December 2000 at the age of 80. Five years later, Sally was made an MBE for her work with hyperactive children, sadly just before her son Miles was killed in a motorcycle accident at the age of 33.