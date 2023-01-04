Following years of debate about its future use, one of Horsham’s landmark buildings opened as a restaurant a decade ago.

The site of Horsham Town Hall, a Grade II listed building in Market Square, has a long and varied history, having been rebuilt several times in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

It has been used as a meeting place for several councils and held trials as a court house.

While campaigners hoped it would be given a community use, it was decided by Horsham District Council in 2012 to lease it to Bill’s Restaurant. These photos show the brand new eatery ten years ago, in January 2013.

While some may still believe it should have been given to the community to use, there’s no doubt it has proved a successful venue under the stewardship of Bill’s.

This side of the town centre (Market Square, East Street and Piries Place) continues to flourish with what must be the best collection of eateries in the county.

Bill's Horsham Bill's, Market square, Horsham.

Bill's Horsham Bill's, Market square, Horsham

Bill's Horsham Bill's, Market square, Horsham. Breakfast. carrot, orange and ginger juice, vegetarian breakfast, and pot of tea

Bill's Horsham Bill's, Market square, Horsham.