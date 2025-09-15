Looking into the history of Hastings slave owners

Hastings Museum is well-known for its many progressive exhibitions and events highlighting the lives of people in minority groups, both local and international. But it has been largely forgotten that the Museum is itself standing on land that was once part of a big estate belonging to a prominent local family who had owned 651 slaves two centuries ago.

The family was the Briscos, one of whom - Wastel Brisco Jnr - in 1832 bought the luxurious Bohemia House mansion, built about 1818, and its estate of about 90 acres on the east side of Bohemia Road.

The Briscos were one of the wealthiest families in the Hastings area. Some of Wastel Jnr’s money had come from a slave-run coffee plantation in southern Jamaica which he had part-owned with his brother, Musgrave Brisco Jnr when they were young men. In 1834-35 Musgrave Jnr had built the elegant Coghurst Hall on a big estate (now a giant ‘caravan park’) three miles north of Hastings, and he was a Hastings MP from 1844 to 1854. Their rich father, Wastel Brisco Snr owned Croft House, the largest house in Hastings Old Town.

A cousin of the two brothers was Sir Wastel Brisco who owned nearly 2,300 acres (seven per cent) of the island of St Kitts, one of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean, where he had extensive sugar estates run by slaves. When the British government abolished slavery in 1833 the slave owners received compensation from the British state for the loss of their ‘property’ - ie, the slaves. Sir Wastel was given £10,609 (over £1.1 million in today’s money) for losing his 651 slaves. The slaves received nothing.

The brisco estate

Wastel Jnr expanded the Bohemia estate, ending up with most of the land on the east side of Bohemia Road as far north as St Pauls Road, plus what are now White Rock Gardens and the Oval on the west side. This land remained undeveloped as Hastings spread north and west through the 19th century, being a ‘green lung’ for the surrounding housing estates.

In the early 1920s the widow of a wealthy doctor bought 2¾ acres of the Brisco estate and built on it a private house, which became Hastings Museum and Art Gallery in 1927 when she sold the building to Hastings Council.

Bohemia House became Summerfields School in 1903. It closed in 1966 when the last 47 acres of the Brisco estate were purchased by Hastings Council for £170,000. In 1968 the council began an ill-thought out and chaotic development programme of the estate on the east side of Bohemia Road, hoping to create a ‘civic centre complex’. First completed was the ambulance station, in 1969, followed by the fire station in 1971, the police headquarters in 1972, the law courts in 1975 and the long-delayed sports centre in 1980.

The attractive Summerfields House, behind the fire station, was demolished in early 1973, and some temporary planning offices were put there some years later. These have now been replaced by the Bohemy Fields housing estate, with a large block of 22 flats standing where once stood the Bohemia House mansion.

In Hastings there are no Brisco statues or other obvious reminders of this once-prominent slave-owning family, apart from Brisco’s Walk, running up the east side of the old estate, from Holmesdale Gardens to Horntye Road.