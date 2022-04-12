Meet the children who started school in Eastbourne in 2007

If so there’s a good chance they are pictured here in our picture gallery.

We’ve been through our archives and found a good selection of reception school classes from a number of schools in the Eastbourne area.

These were taken by freelance photographer Annette Perry and we believe pretty much all of the schools in the area from back then are covered.

Unfortunately an old glitch in our system means no captions have been saved for pictures past HSCH022 - our apologies - but we’re hoping you’d recognise your schools all the same.

Here’s some more schools pictures you might like:

1. ROSELANDS SCHOOL HSCH002 Class R2 Left Marian Baker [Teaching Assistant] and Right Mary McGarry [Teacher]. MAYOAK0003540221 Photo: Eastbourne Photo Sales

2. ROSELANDS SCHOOL HSCH003 Class R3 Left Lisa Baker [Teacher] and Right Kerry Haffenden [Teaching Assistant]. MAYOAK0003540204 Photo: Eastbourne Photo Sales

3. BOURNE SCHOOL HSCH004 Foxes Class Helen Budding [Teacher]. MAYOAK0003540196 Photo: Eastbourne Photo Sales

4. BOURNE SCHOOL HSCH005 Rabbits Class Left Mary Davis [Teaching Assistant] and Alice Hancock [Teacher]. MAYOAK0003540235 Photo: Eastbourne Photo Sales