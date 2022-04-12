ROSELANDS SCHOOL HSCH001 Class R1 Left Bernadett Beeney [Teacher] and Right Janet Curran [Teaching Assistant]. MAYOAK0003540192
Meet the children who started school in Eastbourne in 2007

Did your child start their first year at school in the Eastbourne area back in 2007?

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:10 am

If so there’s a good chance they are pictured here in our picture gallery.

We’ve been through our archives and found a good selection of reception school classes from a number of schools in the Eastbourne area.

These were taken by freelance photographer Annette Perry and we believe pretty much all of the schools in the area from back then are covered.

Unfortunately an old glitch in our system means no captions have been saved for pictures past HSCH022 - our apologies - but we’re hoping you’d recognise your schools all the same.

1.

ROSELANDS SCHOOL HSCH002 Class R2 Left Marian Baker [Teaching Assistant] and Right Mary McGarry [Teacher]. MAYOAK0003540221

2.

ROSELANDS SCHOOL HSCH003 Class R3 Left Lisa Baker [Teacher] and Right Kerry Haffenden [Teaching Assistant]. MAYOAK0003540204

3.

BOURNE SCHOOL HSCH004 Foxes Class Helen Budding [Teacher]. MAYOAK0003540196

4.

BOURNE SCHOOL HSCH005 Rabbits Class Left Mary Davis [Teaching Assistant] and Alice Hancock [Teacher]. MAYOAK0003540235

