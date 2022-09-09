Memories of Queen Elizabeth II: Horsham celebrates Diamond Jubilee in 2012

The Jubilee Tea Party, organised by Horsham District Council and its partners, brought record numbers of visitors for the time of year to Horsham town centre.

Stephen Deller, store director at Beales department store, said: "The event was fantastic for us. We enjoyed a great increase in footfall and it was great to see the events that took place all around the town including The Forum."

Councillor Helena Croft, said: "It was fantastic to see Horsham bustling with life as people celebrated at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Tea Party!”

Much like this year schools, businesses and towns in the Horsham District celebrated with their own parties and events.

1. Diamon Jubilee in Horsham Causeway, Horsham, with Jubilee bunting

2. Diamond Jubilee in Horsham Diamond Jubilee party at Suzanne Green Day Centre. Janette Johnson, as the Queen, with a special birthday cake made by Nikki Jarvis

3. Diamond Jubilee in Horsham Henfield unveil permanent Diamond Jubilee steel hanging basket post with royal insignia in High Street outside Barclays Bank by district and parish councillors. Left to right: Peter Hudson (former parish council chairman), Sheila Matthews (Horsham District Councillor), Arun Argarwal (Parish Councillor), Mike Morgan (Parish Councillor), Lionel Barnard (County Councillor), Ray Osgood (Parish Council chairman) and Tony Jackson (Henfield Community Partnership chairman)

4. Diamond Jubilee in Horsham Jubilee celebrations at Northolmes School, Horsham