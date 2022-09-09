Memories of Queen Elizabeth II: Horsham celebrates Diamond Jubilee in 2012
As communities around the UK are remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have been looking back to Horsham’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.
The Jubilee Tea Party, organised by Horsham District Council and its partners, brought record numbers of visitors for the time of year to Horsham town centre.
Stephen Deller, store director at Beales department store, said: "The event was fantastic for us. We enjoyed a great increase in footfall and it was great to see the events that took place all around the town including The Forum."
Councillor Helena Croft, said: "It was fantastic to see Horsham bustling with life as people celebrated at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Tea Party!”
Much like this year schools, businesses and towns in the Horsham District celebrated with their own parties and events.
