Memories of Queen Elizabeth II: The Queen and Prince Philip visited Horsham in 2003
As the UK remembers Queen Elizabeth, do you remember when the Queen visited the Capitol and Forum in Horsham back in 2003?
Thousands of people lined Horsham’s streets to welcome the Royal visitor, who visited the Capitol and Christ’s Hospital.
Queen Elizabeth also unveiled the Horsham Heritage Sundial in the newly-built Forum.
She was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, who can also be seen in these pictures from the West Sussex County Times archive.
