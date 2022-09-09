Edit Account-Sign Out
Memories of Queen Elizabeth II: The Queen and Prince Philip visited Horsham in 2003

As the UK remembers Queen Elizabeth, do you remember when the Queen visited the Capitol and Forum in Horsham back in 2003?

By Megan O'Neill
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:25 am

Thousands of people lined Horsham’s streets to welcome the Royal visitor, who visited the Capitol and Christ’s Hospital.

Queen Elizabeth also unveiled the Horsham Heritage Sundial in the newly-built Forum.

She was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, who can also be seen in these pictures from the West Sussex County Times archive.

1. Jubilee special

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. Christ's Hospital C3440230a -photo by Michael Burren

Photo: WSCT

2. Jubilee special

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. Christ's Hospital C3440210a -photo by Michael Burren

Photo: WSCT

3. Jubilee special

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Forum C3440364a -photo by Steve Cobb

Photo: WSCT

4. Jubilee special

JPCT 24 October 2003 Queen visits Horsham. The Capitol C3440893a -photo by Derek Martin

Photo: WSCT

