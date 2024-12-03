Memories of the Southdown bus garage in Littlehampton, from start to finish

The bus garage opened in Littlehampton in 1926, long after a bus service first came to the town.

Paul said: "Motor bus services came to Littlehampton in the summer of 1905 from Worthing, then continued to Arundel. On October 18, 1919, the 31 route was introduced, providing two return weekday journeys between Portsmouth and Worthing via Littlehampton, with an extension to Brighton in early 1920.

"The growth in bus services came quickly. Southdown opened a garage in East Street in 1926, by which time the 31 was running every 30 minutes between Southsea and Brighton, a total journey time of nearly five hours end to end!

"Drivers and conductors based at Littlehampton worked in both directions to Brighton and Southsea, as well as on a local network of services towards Arundel and Rustington.

"From the 1920s through to the late 1960s, Southdown played a big part in everyday life. However, increasingly, cars became affordable to more people, traffic congestion delayed bus services, and so a circle of decline set in. To reduce costs, Southdown needed to reduce overhead costs.”

In a report in the Littlehampton Gazette on Friday, October 1, 1971, under the headline 'Town bus depot may be closed', it stated: "Because fewer staff will be needed if drastic cuts are made in rural services, the Southdown bus depot at Littlehampton may soon be closed and a warning of this has been given to the company's 60 employees there. "Littlehampton is the biggest of three West Sussex depots that may be facing the axe. The others are at Pulborough (12 employees) and at Petworth (three). Men at Littlehampton are employed as drivers, conductors and maintenance staff. "Mr Stan Wesson, secretary of the Littlehampton Southdown branch of the Transport and General Workers Union, said this week that the news had hit the men like a bombshell. They would be given more information at the next branch meeting."

Sharing some of his archive pictures of the bus garage over the years, Paul said: “Southdown decided to close the Littlehampton garage after service on November 21, 1971, transferring buses and staff to either their Worthing or Bognor Regis garages.

"The garage itself was used by Southdown to store delicensed buses, until it was finally demolished 13 years later in March 1985, making way for a supermarket. Today, the site is abandoned with an empty building, last used by Waitrose.

"Today, the renowned Southdown name, together with the distinctive green and cream painted buses, are no more. Stagecoach took over Southdown’s services in 1986.

"Now, nearly 40 years later, there are only two Stagecoach services that still serve Littlehampton, the daily 700 Coastliner, service which follows most of the original 31 service between Brighton and Southsea, and the local service 9 from Arundel, Littlehampton and Rustington to Worthing.

"The Compass bus service 12 runs during shopping hours Mondays to Fridays between Littlehampton and Rustington."

If you have memories of the Southdown bus garage in Littlehampton to share, email [email protected]

1 . Littlehampton Bus Garage Littlehampton Bus Garage in June 1970 Photo: Paul Landymore

2 . Littlehampton Bus Garage Looking into Littlehampton bus garage in June 1970 Photo: Paul Landymore

3 . Littlehampton Bus Garage Southdown buses on service 31were the only heavy vehicles permitted to go over the swing bridge at Littlehampton in the years before the new bridge was opened there in August 1971 Photo: Paul Landymore

