Mid Sussex lockdown in pictures: a look back at deserted streets in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath in March 2020

It’s been three years since the first Covid lockdown was announced in England.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:36 GMT

The harsh restrictions began on March 23, 2020, and meant that non-essential high street businesses had to close.

Schools, indoor sports venues and other activities were forced to close as well and people were advised to work from home and to stay off of public transport if possible.

The NHS recommended that anyone over the age of 70 should stay at home and ‘shield’, while the rest of the population practised ‘social distancing’. At the height of restrictions people were only allowed to go outside for one hour of exercise per day.

Photographer Eddie Howland, who has taken many pictures for the Mid Sussex Times over the years, sent in these haunting images of deserted streets in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath during March 2020.

If you have memories of the first Mid Sussex lockdown that you would like to share email them to [email protected] See more of Eddie’s photography at twitter.com/eddiehphoto

Burgess Hill town centre on the first day of the Covid lockdown

1. Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill town centre on the first day of the Covid lockdown Photo: Eddie Howland

Burgess Hill town centre on the first day of the Covid lockdown

2. Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill town centre on the first day of the Covid lockdown Photo: Eddie Howland

Burgess Hill town centre on the first day of the Covid lockdown

3. Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill town centre on the first day of the Covid lockdown Photo: Eddie Howland

Burgess Hill town centre on the first day of the Covid lockdown

4. Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill town centre on the first day of the Covid lockdown Photo: Eddie Howland

