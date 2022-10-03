The settlement of Fishbourne is mentioned in the Domesday book in 1086. The medieval village probably grew up around what is now Mill Lane, as this area would have had an excellent water supply from the springs in the mill stream. The Tenant-in-chief at this time was Earl Roger (of Shrewsbury). The the settlement is described as having 18 households, 27 acres of meadow and two mills valued at 2 pounds.

Documentation from 1460 lists three mills in Fishbourne – ‘Lityl Saltmyll’, said to be in decay by this point, ‘Channesmyll’, rented to William Nyeman, and ‘Freshmyll’, held on copyhold tenure from the manor of Fishbourne by Edward Lane, known as the ‘Miller of Ewell juxta Fishbourne (Ewell meaning the source of the stream).

‘Freshmyll’ was located on the west end of the stream near the boundary with Old Fishbourne. It is frequently referred to in records including in 1462 and again in 1565, this time in the will of a John Fenner of Amberley who had become Lord of the Manor after the Dissolution of the Monastries. After this time however the ‘Freshmyll’ seems to have disappeared from record. It is suggested that due to a change in trade and economy from the sixteenth century onwards, a decline in the importance of grain and corn, could have aided the decline of the mill. From the end of the 15th century most of the surviving documentation (in the form of wills) mention ‘cowes’ or young cowes’, suggesting much of the nearby land was turned over to grazing, perhaps resulting in a drop in available local grain.

Fishbourne Tidal Mill and Corn Mill. Picture: The Novium Museum

The ‘Saltmyll’ was located to the south of the ‘’Freshmyll’ along the estuary and at the head of the creek and was first mentioned in 1460, however at this time it was in a state of disrepair. A new Salt Mill was built in the late 16th century. By this time, it appears to be the only mill in Fishbourne. A large tidal mill pond enabled the mill to function.

In the latter part of the 19th century, the Salt Mill was owned by James Shepherd, blacksmith and wheelwright, who put these activities before that of miller, opening his sluices so infrequently that he interfered with the running of Fishbourne Mill, located further north on the edge of the estuary. This lack of care meant the Salt Mill fell into decay once again and by 1913, it was a ruin and has since disappeared. Linked to the Salt Mill was Saltmill House, located to the east of Fishbourne Mill. Part of building dates to the 17th Century and was once occupied by the millers who owned the Salt Mill.

Early in the 17th century Fishbourne Mill was built, again on the head of the Fishbourne stream. It could only be operated when the sluice gates of the Salt Mill were open or the whole area would flood. In 1857, the owners of Fishbourne Mill imported a timber windmill over 12 miles from Rustington drawn by nine horses and rebuilt it to the south of Fishbourne Mill. This was intended to supplement the main mill and had two pairs of grinding stones but became obsolete and was demolished in 1898.

The 18th century saw an increase in shipping in Chichester Harbour. Boats of up to 40 tons could sail up to the Salt Mill where there were two wharves linked to a timber yard. In the 1790s, the owner of the timber yard built a water powered corn mill, opposite the existing tidal Salt Mill. The mill became commonly known as Farhill’s Mill after being taken over by George Farhill. It had a relatively short life and was abandoned by the 1830s and later replaced by a smock windmill which burnt down in 1866. The mill house for this mill was situated east of Saltmill House and was demolished in 1953.

Fishbourne Water Mill. Picture: The Novium Museum

Fishbourne Mill was at risk in 1874 when waterworks were built on the boundary of Old Fishbourne as water was drawn from the springs feeding the millpond. As water levels dropped in the millpond, an engine was installed in 1883 and the post-mill eventually fell into disuse. In 1917, a fire broke out at the mill, and it was destroyed. It was rebuilt the following year but only operated as a mill for around 10 years and was derelict by 1944. It was used as a macaroni factory until 1958 when it was converted into flats.

The 19th century saw American wheat imports and barley from Odessa come to Fishbourne mills, by way of Southampton. Cargo was unloaded onto smaller vessels and brought to Bosham by water and then to Fishbourne by road.

By the 19th Century almost all rural watermills across the country had ceased commercial production and were replaced by more efficient industrial steam powered mills.

Features from Fishbourne’s milling past can still be seen within the village today. Mill Lane, the area where the medieval village developed, is still the main throughfare of the village and runs beside the picturesque Mill Pond which served the villages mills for generations.

Sources used:

Online ref: catalogue.millsarchive.org/upload/r/mills-archive-2/9/6/9/9699 a chronology written by Edward Beaumont Nottingham 2018 refers to paper by Mrs Rita Blakeney in SAS newsletter Dec. 1978

FishbourneCA.indd (chichester.gov.uk)

