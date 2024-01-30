New Worthing heritage trail explores hidden and forgotten history of West Durrington

Worthing Heritage Alliance was awarded funding from Worthing Borough Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Neighbourhood Fund to create the completely new trail for West Durrington.

The grant also enabled the alliance to update its Durrington and Salvington Trail leaflet, which was first published in 2013.

Copies of the trails are free for people to collect from Worthing libraries, Worthing Museum, Durrington Community Centre, Clapham Village Shop and Denyer's in Goring. They can also be accessed via timeforworthing.uk/worthing-heritage-trails

Project manager Chris Hare, a well-known local historian, said: "Nowhere in the borough of Worthing has changed so greatly in recent years as the area now known as West Durrington. The West Durrington Trail leaflet is for everyone – visitors and residents – but it is particularly aimed at those who have just moved into the area, who are learning to live in a large and new urban setting.

"We designed the West Durrington trail to help new residents discover more about the place they live as well as build a sense of community and belonging. We also want to encourage local people and visitors to rediscover the area and realise that there is heritage to be found there - not just new houses.”

The trail covers landmarks including Whitebeam Woods, Clapham Woods, Northbrook Farmhouse and High Salvington Windmill, and gives in depth detail on the history of each site. Local pubs that are rich in history are also included, giving welcome pit stop options for walkers.

Chris explained: "We wanted to include historic pubs to help the economy of the area and it’s always nice to start or end a walk at a local pub."

Other free trails developed by the alliance include Tarring Village, Highdown Gardens and Hill, Cissbury Ring, Worthing Town and Pier, Parks and Seafront.

Rita Garner, Worthing's cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “These trail leaflets provide a fantastic way to get out and see the huge variety of heritage on our doorstep as well as a simple, free way to keep fit and healthy.”

The oldest pub in Worthing, The Bulls Head in Goring, is included on the West Durrington Trail but it should be noted its location has been placed incorrectly on the paper map. The digital version gives the correct spot in Goring Street.

The pub dates back to at least 1770. In the 17th century, Chris tells us, puritan magistrates closed 'the inn at Goring' on account of the lewd conduct of its patrons.

Other pubs on the trail include The Park View, formerly The Lamb, in Salvington Road, plus The Coach and Horses in Arundel Road and The World's End in Patching.

The furthest point is Michelgrove, where there are now only ruins, listed by Historic England. Located up Michelgrove Lane, off Long Furlong, Michelgrove was one of the largest and most famous houses in the county.

It was the home of the Shelley family, probably built about 1540 by Sir William Shelley and enlarged by Sir John Shelley in the 18th century. In 1828, it was purchased by the 12th Duke of Norfolk and he demolished it soon afterwards. The only remains of the house now consist of a castellated red brick wall, built with Roman cement, with archways and a squat octagonal turret.

There was a magnificent staircase, inserted by Richard Walker between 1800 and 1828, and that is said to have been moved to Burton Park, Petworth. It is also likely that the clock gifted to Steyning by the Duke of Norfolk in 1849 was taken from Michelgrove.

Chris tells us: "Before Castle Goring was built in the 1790s, the Shelleys' ancestral home had been a few miles to the north at Michelgrove. The family had acquired their Sussex estates following the Dissolution of the Monastries and the Reformation, and guarded their West Sussex lands jealously over the centuries.

"They came to be great rivals of the Howards, the Dukes of Norfolk at Arundel Castle, and the two families vied with each other as to whose stately home could be the most commanding and opulent. After the Shelleys had built Castle Goring, they sold Michelgrove to the Walkers, merchants of Liverpool.

"On the death of Walker senior, his two sons squandered their inheritance and were forced to sell the mansion and estate to the Duke of Norfolk, who, it is said, in a fit of pique and vengeance, had it demolished."

Castle Goring is also included on the trail, although this is now, of course, the private residence of Lady C, as well as a venue for weddings and functions.

1 . West Durrington Trail Michelgrove in 1782, at the peak of its glory Photo: Submitted

2 . West Durrington Trail It is also likely that the clock gifted to Steyning by the Duke of Norfolk in 1849 was taken from Michelgrove Photo: Derek Martin DM1993186a

3 . West Durrington Trail Castle Goring in 2007 Photo: Stephen Goodger W49019H7