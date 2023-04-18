​​Located on a hill near Slindon, Nore Folly stands proud. It looks like a grand entrance to a tunnel, perhaps, or a gateway to a castle.

It was built as a replica Italian arch at the request of the Countess of Newburgh, who was living at the Slindon Estate in the 19th century with her husband, Anthony James Radcliffe, fifth Earl of Newburgh. She based the design on a painting that she owned.

Nore Folly is named after the hill on which it stands. It was built in 1814 by master flint builder Samuel Refoy. There was once a reed thatched tea house behind the arch, used to entertain shooting parties on the estate, but only the foundation still exists. Picture the countess and her friends sitting there, admiring the view across the coastal plain while enjoying their picnic.

Sadly, over time, the folly gradually fell into disrepair and a large crack appeared in the main archway but the National Trust came to the rescue and carried out restoration work in 1993. The two towers were built up and a coping stone was placed on top.

Panoramic view from Nore Hill Folly across Slindon Estate. Picture: National Trust

You can see the folly from Top Road, running between Slindon and Eartham, and you can climb up to it, too, walking through National Trust land on the estate.

The National Trust says: "For a little place, Slindon boasts a history worthy of a large town – from playing its part in the war effort to hosting high society. Evidence of occupation has been found as far back as Palaeolithic times, and the land has been lived on from the Bronze Age right up to the present day.

"About half a million years ago, Slindon was on the coast. The area now known as Slindon Park was perched on a cliff with waves lapping at the shore below. Geological evidence has found that this raised beach was part of a large bay running from Arundel to Chichester.

"Archaeological digs at nearby Boxgrove uncovered remains of an extinct human ancestor, bones of a rhinoceros and bears as well as basic Stone Age tools.

Nore Folly in 1814, the year it was built, with a tea house behind the arch

"At the very top of the estate, around Bignor Hill, the lumps and bumps of Bronze Age round burial mounds are visible. Easier to spot in winter when the vegetation dies down, but topped with vibrant wild flowers in the summer, they make a fitting resting place for past residents of this landscape.

"In the first part of the 19th century Anthony James Radcliffe, fifth Earl of Newburgh, and his wife Anne brought stability and luxury to Slindon. They built structures to demonstrate their wealth and standing in society such as South Lodge, the grand flint gateway to Slindon Park, and the folly that still stands at Nore Hill.

"The flint archway known as the Folly was built in 1814 at the request of Anne, Countess of Newburgh. The design was taken from an old Italian print, and it originally had a thatched tea house on the south side. The Countess would drive here in a four-horse wagonette to take tea and enjoy the view. It's still a lovely place to picnic, with great views down to the coast."

Sheep grazing the pasture on the Slindon Estate. Picture: Louise Adams