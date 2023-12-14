​Chichester was transformed into a winter wonderland 16 years ago and snow cascaded from the rooftops as the countdown to Christmas began in earnest.

Festive lights were switched on during a weekend packed full of family fun, with Father Christmas and his reindeer, carol singers, festive food, a frosty ice queen and artificial snow. The event on Saturday, November 24, 2007, saw queues of children waiting for a photograph with Blitzen and Star, the two reindeer that made a special visit to Chichester for the day.

Hundreds of shoppers packed out North Street while they were entertained by street performers and festive characters before singer Seamus Cullen, one of the finalists from the BBC’s Any Dream Will Do competition, made a guest appearance and kicked off the festive spirit. Seamus, the son of district council leader Myles Cullen, said to his eager audience: "Come on everyone, let’s get in the Christmas spirit. Please enjoy this as your first celebration of Christmas by singing all together.”

Chichester Cathedral choir joined Father Christmas and Seamus to lead a family carol singalong, with hundreds of people joining in to sing Silent Night as artificial snow began to cascade from the rooftop of Marks and Spencer in North Street. The snow covered the crowds of people just as Chichester mayor Ray Brown started the countdown to the big Christmas lights switch-on.

The city centre was decked out with a huge Christmas tree, lights in streets radiating from the Cross and dozens of ornamental decorations hanging from the shops. Prizes went to Swings and Roundabouts children’s shop in Cooper Street for the best-dressed window display.

There was more festive fun the next day, when more than 80 French and charity Christmas market stalls filled the East Pallant car park. Crowds of people had the opportunity to buy more unusual goods. Then there were Continental market stalls in North Street and East Street during the week.

Chichester Christmas lights 2007 Seamus Cullen singing to the crowds as snow fell from the rooftops after the switch on of Christmas lights

Chichester Christmas lights 2007 Street entertainers

Chichester Christmas lights 2007

Chichester Christmas lights 2007 Jasmine Murphy, three, meeting one of the reindeer