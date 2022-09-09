Photos of Queen Elizabeth II in Burgess Hill: a look back at the opening of the Triangle Leisure Centre
Following the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, the Mid Sussex Times is taking a look back to when The Queen paid the district a visit.
By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:42 am
On March 29, 1999, the Queen and Prince Philip came to Burgess Hill to open the Triangle Leisure Centre.
The crowd cheered and clapped when their helicopter landed nearby, as thousands of people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Royal couple.
These photographs were taken by Steve Robards.
