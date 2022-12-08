Picturesque scenes in Worthing's winter wonderland of January 2007 – the first snow the town had seen for some years

The people of Worthing were startled to wake up to a winter wonderland on the morning of Wednesday, January 24, 2007, after around two inches of snow fell overnight across the area.

As they opened their curtains, children were thrilled to discover a white landscape as West Sussex experienced its most significant snowfall for some years. But it brought chaos as well as joy. While happy children made snowmen and threw snowballs as they crunched their way to school, frustrated commuters on the railway were left stranded on freezing platforms, with trains delayed or cancelled.

All major roads in the area remained open, as across West Sussex, the county council’s fleet of 33 gritting lorries were sent out in the early hours. West Sussex Highways also sent out teams to salt pedestrian precincts in major towns.

Picturesque scenes provided super photo opportunities for enthusiasts but alas, for those who love this sort of winter weather, the snow was short-lived and most had disappeared by the afternoon.

Worthing snow in January 2007 The seafront at Goring on January 24, 2007 Photo: Malcolm McCluskey W04019h7

Worthing snow in January 2007 Funny face in the snow in Worthing on January 24, 2007 Photo: Malcolm McCluskey W04022h7

Worthing snow in January 2007 Worthing seafront in the snow on January 24, 2007 Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing snow in January 2007 Worthing seafront in the snow on January 24, 2007 Photo: Malcolm McCluskey