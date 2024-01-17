A fascinating insight into Worthing history was uncovered during road resurfacing works in the town centre.
Under the ground, wooden blocks were found, likely to date back more than 100 years. These type of wooden blocks were historically used to reduce the sound of horses’ hooves in the days before cars.
Montague Street
An historic road surface of wooden blocks was uncovered in Montague Street, Worthing, during recent resurfacing works Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance
