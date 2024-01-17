BREAKING

Piece of Worthing history uncovered during road resurfacing works

A fascinating insight into Worthing history was uncovered during road resurfacing works in the town centre.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT

Under the ground, wooden blocks were found, likely to date back more than 100 years. These type of wooden blocks were historically used to reduce the sound of horses’ hooves in the days before cars.

An historic road surface of wooden blocks was uncovered in Montague Street, Worthing, during recent resurfacing works

An historic road surface of wooden blocks was uncovered in Montague Street, Worthing, during recent resurfacing works Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance

An historic road surface of wooden blocks was uncovered in Montague Street, Worthing, during recent resurfacing works Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance

An historic road surface of wooden blocks was uncovered in Montague Street, Worthing, during recent resurfacing works Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance

An historic road surface of wooden blocks was uncovered in Montague Street, Worthing, during recent resurfacing works Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Freelance

