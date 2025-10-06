Plumpton Revival Festival to return August 8-9 2026

More than 50 years after Plumpton Racecourse hosted Pink Floyd, The Who, and Black Sabbath — before evolving into the Reading Festival — this historic festival is set to return!

Plumpton Revival – Summer of Love

The Forgotten Festival Is Coming Home

In 1969 and 1970, Plumpton Racecourse played host to one of the most legendary — yet overlooked — festivals in British music history. Acts like Pink Floyd, The Who, Ginger Baker, Peter Green, and Black Sabbath lit up the Sussex skies before the festival was forced to relocate due to noise complaints… eventually evolving into what we now know as the Reading Festival . Now, more than 50 years on, that forgotten chapter of British counterculture is set to roar back into life.

2026 Festival Poster

Plumpton Revival – Summer of Love will take place on August 8–9, 2026 , transforming the racecourse into a full-scale, immersive reimagining of those extraordinary late-60s/early-70s weekends.

“It’s more than just a tribute — this is about reclaiming a forgotten chapter of UK music history and re-igniting it for a new generation,” said Theo Crew, creative producer .

The event will feature theatre-quality tribute acts honouring the original lineup — including Think Floyd, Who’s Next, Dreams of Fleetwood Mac, and Eric and the Claptones — alongside nationally touring artists from the current Blues circuit , such as The James Oliver Band (currently performing with Ian Dury and the Blockheads bassist Norman Watt-Roy), Aynsley Lister, and The Milk Men. But Plumpton Revival is far more than a music festival.

Organisers are curating a fully immersive and interactive 1970s experience , complete with psychedelic visuals, retro theming, period-accurate food and fashion, vintage markets, art installations, scooter, car and VW rallies, retro funfair attractions, and walkabout actors bringing the spirit of the era to life.

Plumpton Revival – Summer of Love promises not only an authentic throwback but also a joyful celebration of a cultural milestone that helped shape the UK’s music heritage.