Rare pictures of The Grotto at Eastbourne Model Village

Eastbourne’s model village wasn’t just a beautifully, carefully constructed English world in miniature - there was a mysterious aquarium, too.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:03 am

The aquarium, known as The Grotto, was modelled on classical Greek themes and featured life-sized sculptures, running water and varied coloured light effects.

The model village was at the Redoubt Fortress between 1954 and 1975, and was built by Benjamin White.

Mr White’s grandson, Paul White, sent in these photographs. He said: “It was rather dark but each area had running water falls and different coloured lights which gave it an amazing atmosphere. I remember the echo was always very spooky.”

