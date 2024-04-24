Eastbourne is thought to be the most bombed coastal town in the South-East, having sustained 112 attacks in the Second World War.

Between July 1940 and December 1941, more than four hundred bombs were dropped in the area, according to VisitEastbourne.

The worst bombing raid on the town took place on April 3, 1943 when 10 enemy aircraft dropped 12 bombs on the town centre.

Prior to this, in 1939, Eastbourne was considered a ‘safe zone’ and even welcomed thousands of evacuees from London.

See below to view photos of life during World War II and the destruction left behind by the bombings.

Destruction left behind in Lushington Road. Photo: Sussex World Archive

Brufords was destroyed by bombing on February 7, 1943, killing 15 people and causing several other casualties. Photo: Sussex World Archive

Bombing destruction in Grove Road. Photo: Sussex World Archive

A house in Meads destroyed by bombing. Photo: Sussex World Archive