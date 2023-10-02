Ringing the changes 14 years ago – Duchess of Norfolk delights in new gardens at East Preston care home

​Water features, fruit and veg, and even an old red phone box were among the new additions that impressed the Duchess of Norfolk when she visited an East Preston care home 14 years ago.

Georgina Fitzalan-Howard went to The Martlets, in Fairlands, in October 2009 to officially open four new gardens, paid for by money left to the home by a resident. The event followed the reopening of the care home nine months previously, in February 2009. Residents were moved to Bognor Regis for 18 months while the original home was demolished and the new one built.

Landscapers and gardeners had been working on the outside areas since June 2009, spending about £40,000 left by Dene Coleman, a resident at the original Martlets around 18 years ago. The Duchess said at the time: "I had no idea I would be opening one garden after another. I can see how much effort and thought has gone into each one, to give so much pleasure and peace to the people who live here. I am proud to live in West Sussex, because of the care and love we give to all of our community. It is wonderful.”

She took a tour of the gardens, which included a kitchen garden with flower beds raised to wheelchair height, a water garden with a plaque dedicated to Dene, and a sensory garden, with highly-scented flowers, created with residents suffering from dementia in mind.

Marian Drake, who was manager at the time, told the Littlehampton Gazette: "While those suffering from dementia cannot remember, maybe, what happened yesterday, they can remember things that happened a long time ago. That’s why we have the old red phone box, and the old post box, because they can stimulate memories."

The gardens also included a wildlife area, which was designed to attract small mammals and insects, and a contemporary courtyard area. The home is run by Shaw Healthcare and Alun Thomas, who was chairman at the time, said the gardens were a worthwhile addition to the new building as a result of a lot of hard work by staff.

1 . The Martlets The Duchess of Norfolk enjoying the sensory garden at The Martlets Photo: Malcolm McCluskey W43062H9

2 . The Martlets The Duchess of Norfolk casts her eye over the herb garden Photo: Malcolm McCluskey L43058H9

3 . The Martlets Meeting residents in The Martlets in October 2009 Photo: Malcolm McCluskey L43057H9