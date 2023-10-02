BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
The Duchess of Norfolk on the phone in the sensory garden, sharing a joke with manager Marion Drake and Shaw Healthcare chairman Alun ThomasThe Duchess of Norfolk on the phone in the sensory garden, sharing a joke with manager Marion Drake and Shaw Healthcare chairman Alun Thomas
The Duchess of Norfolk on the phone in the sensory garden, sharing a joke with manager Marion Drake and Shaw Healthcare chairman Alun Thomas

Ringing the changes 14 years ago – Duchess of Norfolk delights in new gardens at East Preston care home

​Water features, fruit and veg, and even an old red phone box were among the new additions that impressed the Duchess of Norfolk when she visited an East Preston care home 14 years ago.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:52 BST

Georgina Fitzalan-Howard went to The Martlets, in Fairlands, in October 2009 to officially open four new gardens, paid for by money left to the home by a resident. The event followed the reopening of the care home nine months previously, in February 2009. Residents were moved to Bognor Regis for 18 months while the original home was demolished and the new one built.

Landscapers and gardeners had been working on the outside areas since June 2009, spending about £40,000 left by Dene Coleman, a resident at the original Martlets around 18 years ago. The Duchess said at the time: "I had no idea I would be opening one garden after another. I can see how much effort and thought has gone into each one, to give so much pleasure and peace to the people who live here. I am proud to live in West Sussex, because of the care and love we give to all of our community. It is wonderful.”

She took a tour of the gardens, which included a kitchen garden with flower beds raised to wheelchair height, a water garden with a plaque dedicated to Dene, and a sensory garden, with highly-scented flowers, created with residents suffering from dementia in mind.

Marian Drake, who was manager at the time, told the Littlehampton Gazette: "While those suffering from dementia cannot remember, maybe, what happened yesterday, they can remember things that happened a long time ago. That’s why we have the old red phone box, and the old post box, because they can stimulate memories."

The gardens also included a wildlife area, which was designed to attract small mammals and insects, and a contemporary courtyard area. The home is run by Shaw Healthcare and Alun Thomas, who was chairman at the time, said the gardens were a worthwhile addition to the new building as a result of a lot of hard work by staff.

The Duchess of Norfolk enjoying the sensory garden at The Martlets

1. The Martlets

The Duchess of Norfolk enjoying the sensory garden at The Martlets Photo: Malcolm McCluskey W43062H9

The Duchess of Norfolk casts her eye over the herb garden

2. The Martlets

The Duchess of Norfolk casts her eye over the herb garden Photo: Malcolm McCluskey L43058H9

Meeting residents in The Martlets in October 2009

3. The Martlets

Meeting residents in The Martlets in October 2009 Photo: Malcolm McCluskey L43057H9

Time for a chat by the water feature

4. The Martlets

Time for a chat by the water feature Photo: Malcolm McCluskey L43059H9

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DuchessEast PrestonResidents