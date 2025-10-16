Royal Air Forces Association's Bognor Regis branch celebrates 80th anniversary

The branch, now known as the 381 Club, was started by just ten RAF veterans at the end of the Second World War and now has more than 700 members.

Commodore Michael Mansergh, Deputy Lieutenant for West Sussex, was welcomed to the anniversary celebrations by committee members and later chatted with many members.

He officially unveiled the 80th anniversary tapestry, made by the craft group to reflect all the many activities that take place at the club headquarters in Waterloo Square.

Cdre Mansergh said: "What a remarkable journey this branch has travelled since its founding in the shadow of the Second World War. You have been a lifeline to veterans of all three armed services, a welcoming hand to serving personnel and a home-from-home for those who simply need a place to share stories, laughter and memories with those who understand."

The branch has adopted two Chinook units at RAF Odiham in Hampshire over the years, 27 Squadron and 18(B) Squadron, supporting the airmen during operations in Afghanistan.

Wing Commander Jay Berry, Officer Commanding 18(B), presented a Jesus nut from a Chinook as a thank you gift, adding to a branch collection that includes a Chinook rotor blade presented by RAF Odiham in 2017.

He said: "Those packages that came out meant more than just the boxes, it meant you knew you weren't forgotten out there. It was a huge relief and a huge benefit."

The Bognor branch has long been recognised and respected by the association for its outstanding achievements.

Malcolm Penberthy, branch president, said: "The Royal Air Forces Association was actually formed in 1943, during the Second World War, but it was not until the end of the war that it really began to develop, with branches opening throughout the country.

"The war was only over a couple of weeks when, in October 1945, ten RAF veterans met in the club room of the White Horse public house in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, to discuss the formation of a local branch.

"From this meeting, RAFA branch 381 was formed and quickly grew into a thriving organisation, with the main object being the welfare of ex-RAF personnel.

"The Bognor Regis branch was officially incorporated on October 16, 1945. Over the next ten years, the branch grew, meeting in various public houses and raising funds through dances, bazaars and donations.

"Nationally, several RAFA branches had opened branch clubs, with the aim to promote friendship and financially support the branches. This became the aim of the Bognor branch in the 1950s.

"To open a branch club, suitable premises had to be found and council planning consent obtained to adapt them into a licensed club. Now, of course, this was a tall order.

"However, it came to the attention of the branch committee that an old RAF hospital hut, now surplus to requirements at RAF Tangmere, was up for sale at £450.

"This was within budget to purchase and arrangements were made with the Bognor council for it to be sited among the trees in London Road. The hut was duly moved in and, with a lot of work by the members, made suitable as a club premises.

"The branch club was opened on March 17, 1954. The one drawback was the decision by the council to issue only a renewable 12-month lease on the site, as it eventually wanted the use of the land for road improvements.

"By 1962, though, the situation had become critical. The club itself needed improvements and the decision was made by the branch committee to look for new premises.

"The house at 8 Longford Road was identified by the branch as being an ideal building to be adapted into a new RAFA branch and club headquarters but the application for permission to go ahead was refused by the council and the plan was dropped.

"Undeterred, the branch club continued in its premises for another nine years, the council eventually giving notice to quit in 1972, before the site became Berrymill Close, next door to the police station.

"In the intervening years, the search for new premises had been ongoing and ended with the opportunity to purchase the Hotham Gentlemen’s Club, in Waterloo Square.

"This was a prestigious building, a purpose-built club, originally opened in 1928, overlooking the bowling greens and with views from the balcony out to sea.

"The Hotham Gentleman’s Club had ceased functioning and the building was on the market for £21,000. Purchasing the property outright was beyond the means of the branch, however, having paid £7,000 from its own resources, the balance was financed over the next ten years.

"Today, the Bognor branch is recognised and respected by the association for its outstanding achievements. It is very active and maintains its ever-increasing welfare commitments, being particularly busy at the present time, and regular fundraising for The Wings Appeal charity regularly places the branch in the top five contributors in the country.

"The branch club offers much to members, activities include bowls, a choir, skiffle band, reading group, regular live music, talks and much more, and this was recognised by the association with the presentation of the Presidents Cup, its highest award, in 2023.

"Five years ago, a grant of £150,000 from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust enabled major refurbishment of the club. The money was given on the understanding more organisations would be encouraged to use the facilities.

"As with all organisations, these times are hard and to keep this branch successful, it was decided that the club would be rebranded and it is now known as the 381 Club."

Mr Penberthy said all members would continue their efforts to keep the club thriving.

1 . RAFA 381 Bognor Regis Chairman Ann Hewings and Commodore Michael Mansergh, Deputy Lieutenant for West Sussex, left, with members on the balcony of the 381 Club Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . RAFA 381 Bognor Regis Commodore Michael Mansergh, Deputy Lieutenant for West Sussex, speaking about importance of the branch and its work Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . RAFA 381 Bognor Regis The 80th anniversary tapestry was made by the craft group to reflect all the many activities that take place at the club in Waterloo Square Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . RAFA 381 Bognor Regis David Hewings, branch secretary, speaking at the 80th anniversary celebration Photo: Elaine Hammond