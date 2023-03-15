Edit Account-Sign Out
Runners of all ages brave the rain to take part in 2008's Sports Relief Mile - looking back in pictures

Runners of all ages took on the Sports Relief Mile at Horsham Park back in March 2008 – 15 years ago.

By Joshua Powling
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT

The biennial event from Comic Relief, in association with BBC Sport, was established in 2002.

Two years later the first Sports Relief Mile was held, with 80,000 people taking part. Some high profile milers included Prince William and then Prime Minister Tony Blair.

With Comic Relief now switching to an annual event, Sports Relief has evolved into a year-round brand.

Recently it partnered with the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to inspire the nation to be more active and raise money to change lives for the better.

When the Sports Relief Mile was held every two years, Horsham residents put on their running shoes and showed up in droves, as they did in 2008.

Our photographer was on hand to capture these pictures of participants and spectators at Horsham Park on a rather damp March day.

HOR 160308 Sport Relief Mile, Horsham park. DM

1. Sports Relief Mile 2008

HOR 160308 Sport Relief Mile, Horsham park. DM Photo: NW

Runners of all ages took part

2. Sports Relief Mile 2008

Runners of all ages took part Photo: NW

The event provided family fun

3. Sports Relief Mile 2008

The event provided family fun Photo: NW

Runners giving it their all

4. Sports Relief Mile 2008

Runners giving it their all Photo: NW

Tony BlairPrince William