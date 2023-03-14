Rustington is a lovely coastal village in West Sussex with a thriving shopping centre of more than 80 shops, including major retailers, independent businesses, food and drink.

The first known shop in the village, dating back to 1841, is still there in Sea Lane. Now Applemoon Interiors, it is perhaps best known as Humphrey's Stores, then Owen Electrical, which opened there in 1927.

As you turn from here into The Street, you see on the right, just past the church, the original vicarage, now Abbots Lodge Dental Practice. Just further on is Tesco Express, dominating the corner of Claigmar Road and The Street. This was where Broadway Mansions, a block of shops and flats dating from 1909, stood before redevelopment in the 1970s.

Further on, at the end of Churchill Parade, on the other side of the road, you find the delightful Establo Lounge but do you remember when it was a car showroom? This site in Ash Lane was once Hare’s Garage, complete with petrol pumps under the canopy.

Photographs and postcards in the collection at Rustington Museum remind us of how the village used to be and they will bring back memories for those who have known The Street for some time. We hope you enjoy reminiscing.

