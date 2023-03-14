Edit Account-Sign Out
Rustington shopping centre: See how shops have changed in thriving West Sussex village over the years

Rustington is a lovely coastal village in West Sussex with a thriving shopping centre of more than 80 shops, including major retailers, independent businesses, food and drink.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:58 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT

The first known shop in the village, dating back to 1841, is still there in Sea Lane. Now Applemoon Interiors, it is perhaps best known as Humphrey's Stores, then Owen Electrical, which opened there in 1927.

As you turn from here into The Street, you see on the right, just past the church, the original vicarage, now Abbots Lodge Dental Practice. Just further on is Tesco Express, dominating the corner of Claigmar Road and The Street. This was where Broadway Mansions, a block of shops and flats dating from 1909, stood before redevelopment in the 1970s.

Further on, at the end of Churchill Parade, on the other side of the road, you find the delightful Establo Lounge but do you remember when it was a car showroom? This site in Ash Lane was once Hare’s Garage, complete with petrol pumps under the canopy.

Photographs and postcards in the collection at Rustington Museum remind us of how the village used to be and they will bring back memories for those who have known The Street for some time. We hope you enjoy reminiscing.

Rustington has a thriving shopping centre in March 2023 but over the years, the shops have changed

1. Rustington in 2023

Rustington has a thriving shopping centre in March 2023 but over the years, the shops have changed Photo: Elaine Hammond

Applemoon Interiors occupies the site of the first known shop in Rustington, dating back to 1841

2. Rustington in 2023

Applemoon Interiors occupies the site of the first known shop in Rustington, dating back to 1841 Photo: Elaine Hammond

Bill Edmonds the postman at Humphrey's Stores

3. Rustington in the past

Bill Edmonds the postman at Humphrey's Stores Photo: Rustington Museum

Not Vicarage Road but The Street, seen from the junction with Sea Lane and past the church

4. Rustington in the past

Not Vicarage Road but The Street, seen from the junction with Sea Lane and past the church Photo: Rustington Museum

