Coronation Day in Littlehampton was a day of fun and games, smiles and laughter. Right from the word go, everyone was determined to enjoy themselves, with a colourful Coronation pageant part of the proceedings.

Angmering villagers gathered under a canopy of brightly-coloured bunting for a fancy dress procession of children and adults. During tea, Coronation mugs were presented to the children and Coronation Queen Miss Jean Bridger presented prizes to the carnival winners. They day ended with a bonfire at Ham Manor Golf Club and fireworks.

Rustington’s programme of celebrations was a great success, with many attractions and sideshows on the recreation ground, decorated for the day in bright colours. The baby show proved particularly popular and there were dancing demonstrations by Green School of Dancing, Rustington Square Dance Club and Matthis School of Dancing. The finale was a torchlight procession attended by almost every child in the neighbourhood, along with Littlehampton Sea Cadet Corps and Air Training Corps bands.

Thousands were able to watch the ceremonies in London, thanks to the advent of television. The other thing that stood out was the weather. Temperatures on Coronation Eve were equal to November and it was the coldest June night in Worthing for nine years. The day itself was warmer but it was still the coldest June day locally for seven years, with only 4.7 hours of sunshine.

Mary Sutherland, Littlehampton's Queen Elizabeth I in the Coronation pageant

Angmering Queen Miss Jean Bridger with her two attendants

Decorated cycles at Clapham and Patching

The police entry, Round the World from 1558 to 1953, won first prize for the most original tableau