A Jubilee Spectacular was held in Buckingham Park on Monday, June 6, 1977, and later that day, Cliff Robinson, chairman of Adur District Council, lit the jubilee bonfire on Adur Recreation Ground.

Adur District Chamber of Trade and Commerce presented a trophy for the best dressed shop window. The cup was rediscovered, having been presented by the Worthing Herald in 1965, so the company agreed to have it cleaned and re-engraved for the jubilee.

There were street parties in Overmead, Victoria Road, Rosslyn Avenue, St Giles Close and John Street, and Kingston Buci First School had a jubilee parade on Friday, June 3, 1977, with John Barnett, seven, and Joanne Leigh, eight, King and Queen for the day.

There was also a jubilee procession in Upper Beeding, led by Karen Smith as Miss Beeding and Bramber 1977, and a jubilee fete in Steyning.

See also: See how Worthing celebrated the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953

1. Shoreham Jubilee tea in Rosslyn Avenue, Shoreham, on Monday, June 6, 1977 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Shoreham Smiles from pupils at Kingston Buci First School before their jubilee parade on Friday, June 3, 1977 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Shoreham Ladies racing in St Giles Close, Shoreham, at the jubilee party on Monday, June 6, 1977 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Shoreham Hilary Green risks a tumble for a good cause with the Tip the Lady Out of Bed game at the Buckingham Park Jubilee Spectacular on Monday, June 6, 1977 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales