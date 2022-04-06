The Queen at the South of England Show at Ardingly, captured by Herald and Gazette photographer Gerald Thompson
The Queen at the South of England Show at Ardingly, captured by Herald and Gazette photographer Gerald Thompson

See how Shoreham and the surrounding area celebrated the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977

The Herald and Gazette joined the people of the Shoreham area in wishing the Queen well as she celebrated her Silver Jubilee in June 1977. Street parties, bonfires, processions and fetes were organised to mark her 25-year reign.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:41 am

A Jubilee Spectacular was held in Buckingham Park on Monday, June 6, 1977, and later that day, Cliff Robinson, chairman of Adur District Council, lit the jubilee bonfire on Adur Recreation Ground.

Adur District Chamber of Trade and Commerce presented a trophy for the best dressed shop window. The cup was rediscovered, having been presented by the Worthing Herald in 1965, so the company agreed to have it cleaned and re-engraved for the jubilee.

There were street parties in Overmead, Victoria Road, Rosslyn Avenue, St Giles Close and John Street, and Kingston Buci First School had a jubilee parade on Friday, June 3, 1977, with John Barnett, seven, and Joanne Leigh, eight, King and Queen for the day.

There was also a jubilee procession in Upper Beeding, led by Karen Smith as Miss Beeding and Bramber 1977, and a jubilee fete in Steyning.

1. Shoreham

Jubilee tea in Rosslyn Avenue, Shoreham, on Monday, June 6, 1977

2. Shoreham

Smiles from pupils at Kingston Buci First School before their jubilee parade on Friday, June 3, 1977

3. Shoreham

Ladies racing in St Giles Close, Shoreham, at the jubilee party on Monday, June 6, 1977

4. Shoreham

Hilary Green risks a tumble for a good cause with the Tip the Lady Out of Bed game at the Buckingham Park Jubilee Spectacular on Monday, June 6, 1977

